Operation WEBS: Women Empowered Build Strong will hold a fundraising gala Wednesday in Santa Maria to raise money to build tiny homes for displaced and homeless women veterans.
The gala will run from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 313 W. Tunnell St., and will include a cocktail hour, dinner and online reserve auction.
Guest speakers will include Dr. Joseph Skoda, retired from the Air Force; Steve Baird, founder of the Band of Brothers softball team; Lynn Dorgan, founder of Reins of H.O.P.E; and Philip Tremiti, retired from the Navy and owner of Tiny Homes of Ventura County.
There will be a tiny home on site to tour at the event. Three 24-foot tiny house kits and one 30-foot-long trailer with its own tiny house kit will be available to bid on in the online reserve auction.
Tickets may be purchased at the door, online at www.operationwebs.org or at PB & Associates in Santa Maria, 1619 S. Broadway. Each ticket is $100 and includes two seats with dinners. Cocktail or business attire is requested.