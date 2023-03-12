The Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast held the grand opening of its Ron Estabillo Clubhouse in Guadalupe last week.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony allowed community members, city officials and loved ones to celebrate the facility named after the late Estabillo, who was known as a man who wanted the best for the children of Guadalupe and demonstrated his care and support of children through his service on a daily basis.

Estabillo, who died in 2016, was a lifelong figure in Guadalupe. He graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1958 and worked for the Guadalupe Police Department while also working at the Far Western when it was in Guadalupe.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you