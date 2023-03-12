Speeches were given by loved ones of the late Ron Estabillo, including his widow Charlene Estabillo. Alongside her is her daughter Lanette Estabillo and her partner David Morales, on the right is her grandson Damien Robles.
The Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast held the grand opening of its Ron Estabillo Clubhouse in Guadalupe last week.
Contributed, Andres Siordia
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the grand opening of The Ron Estabillo Clubhouse in Guadalupe last week
Kids play bumper pool at the Ron Estabillo Clubhouse in Guadalupe which is open after being in development for nearly five years.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony allowed community members, city officials and loved ones to celebrate the facility named after the late Estabillo, who was known as a man who wanted the best for the children of Guadalupe and demonstrated his care and support of children through his service on a daily basis.
Estabillo, who died in 2016, was a lifelong figure in Guadalupe. He graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1958 and worked for the Guadalupe Police Department while also working at the Far Western when it was in Guadalupe.
Estabillo spent most of his career working for Union Sugar before taking over as the director and coordinator for the Guadalupe Parks and Recreation Department in 2004, where he worked until his death.
Charlene Estabillo, Estabillo's widow, says she is planning on volunteering at the clubhouse as much as she can and encourages others to join. Charlene thanked the city and Boys and Girls Club on behalf of her late husband and their family.
“This is just so fantastic," Charlene Estabillo said. "I just can’t believe that all of you people came out in this weather to help honor Ron. I miss him every day, hardly a day goes by without his name being mentioned to me about something.
“We’ve been serving kids here since the year 2000 and there were a couple years for the renovation and now we’re back to serving kids here,” said Boyer. “I expect we’ll serve kids here in the next 50 years so it’s really important to understand that this is an opportunity for the whole community."
Boyer says this is also a community center because they have partnered with the city, so the clubhouse is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays for the community, not just Boys and Girls Club programs. Community organizations are able to rent the space, use the space and field.
For more information about the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mid Central Coast visit centralcoastkids.org.
Photos: Ron Estabillo Clubhouse opens in Guadalupe
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.