Nipomo's summer 'Concerts in the Park' series kicked off Wednesday night at Nipomo Regional Park.
The first concert featured the music of Unfinished Business, a band that specializes in rock, pop and soul music of the 1960s, offering covers of artists such as The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival and various Motown and Memphis soul artists.
The lineup features Ed Miller on guitar and vocals, Stan Harrison on keyboards, Mike Dias on bass and vocals and Bill Wolf on drums and vocals.
The series features free live music and concessions available to purchase on Wednesday nights in July and August. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. The concerts are slated to run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. each night they're held.
Soul Kool, a soul and Latin group, will perform July 12, country group The Jimi Nelson Band is slated to hit the stage July 19 and The Brass Factory, an R&B, soul and disco group, will perform July 26.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers