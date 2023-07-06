Nipomo's summer 'Concerts in the Park' series kicked off Wednesday night at Nipomo Regional Park.

The first concert featured the music of Unfinished Business, a band that specializes in rock, pop and soul music of the 1960s, offering covers of artists such as The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival and various Motown and Memphis soul artists.

The lineup features Ed Miller on guitar and vocals, Stan Harrison on keyboards, Mike Dias on bass and vocals and Bill Wolf on drums and vocals.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0