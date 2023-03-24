Ballroom music and enthusiastic conversations filled the air as hundreds of people found their seats and waited for the curtains to draw for the opening night of "Chicago".

Students from multiple high schools collided in this drama production that showcased the pure talent of Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students. The spectacle constantly kept the audience engaged with everything from the set, to wardrobe design, choreography and singing.

Every students' level of dedication and showmanship was apparent on stage.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

