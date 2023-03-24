Ballroom music and enthusiastic conversations filled the air as hundreds of people found their seats and waited for the curtains to draw for the opening night of "Chicago".
Students from multiple high schools collided in this drama production that showcased the pure talent of Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students. The spectacle constantly kept the audience engaged with everything from the set, to wardrobe design, choreography and singing.
Every students' level of dedication and showmanship was apparent on stage.
Audience members were seen joyfully cheering on the show after each number. Robin LeDoux, an alumni of Pioneer Valley and current student at Allan Hancock, was busy supporting the performers from the crowd.
“I’ve been so excited for Chicago and I know some of the people on stage so I am very excited for them,” said LeDoux. “It just feels really good to be able to be here for them and be here for the production. I 100% recommend that people come and see Chicago because it's just absolutely worth it."
The grandparents of Makai Copado, a senior at Pioneer Valley who starred in the role of Billy Flynn, sat in the second row. Copado's grandmother Maureen Calderwood says they are very supportive of their grandson's goals and they plan to be at all his shows.
“We are thrilled, it's just a dream that he gets to perform and to be at the Clark Center is very exciting," Calderwood said. "We try to support all the community theater in Santa Maria and of course up here. So it's been wonderful."
During the show’s intermission audience members were already seen expressing their satisfaction with the production such as Frida Vega, a sophomore from San Luis Obispo High School who says she recommended the show.
“It’s amazing! Oh my gosh, everyone is so good," Vega said. "There’s a couple people in the back that I am paying attention to because their facial expressions are so amazing and the people that sing, like the main two girls, wow they are amazing."
The two female leads Vega was referring to are senior Alexa Martinez, who is playing Roxy Hart, and junior Karen Alvarez who is playing Velma Kelly, both students are from Righetti High. Those in the audience may be hearing the voices of future stars and can one day say ‘I remember when I saw them in a high school production and look where they are now.'
Martinez described the production as classy and says her favorite part of the show was the whole process of all the difficult, long choreography and singing rehearsals that the cast went through all together.
“This whole experience was the best experience of my life because of the connections I've made and we all went through so much together as a cast," Martinez said. "So many changes, changing venues and I just have the best people to work with and I am so grateful to be here.”
Special guest star Lavon Fisher-Wilson came out to be part of the show for opening night. Performing pieces from Hairspray such as "Big, Blonde and Beautiful." She ended the show by performing a collaborative song with the students from the show and sang "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman."
“I am so grateful that they called me here to adjudicate this show,” said Wilson. “These students are so talented, the choreography is wonderful, the direction is wonderful, you are in for such a treat. For someone who has been in the show for over 12 years, to see how it's done on Broadway. These kids can be on Broadway, y’all."
Fisher-Wilson is best known for her portrayal of Medda Larkin in the Tony Award-winning production of "Newsies." Fisher-Wilson has also shined as Mama Morton in "Chicago" and Sophia in "The Color Purple". Her most recognized role from the audience was when she performed as Big Mama in Disney’s "Teen Beach Movie."
“I love when students get that bug, the only time that they illuminate is when they’re on stage and that's a gift and they give that gift whenever they are out on stage," Fisher-Wilson said. "These students gave that gift tonight."
When asked how it feels to see the show come together, Elesa Carlson, a drama teacher from Righetti, says she is so proud of her students.
“This is our third show collaborating for the district and it just gets better and better every year,” said Carlson. “I am so proud to see all our students out there and we had a lot of leads from Righetti. It’s just a dream come true. A lot of seniors and juniors we’ve seen build up to the level that they are at now."
Remaining show dates include March 30, 31 and April 1 which has the performance set to take place at 1 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. The show was moved from the Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Center to the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande after a fire sprinkler system damaged the stage at Pioneer Valley.
