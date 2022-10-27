The Santa Maria-Bonita School District awarded its second Key to the District honor to Theresa Sanchez, the longtime office manager at Ontiveros School on Wednesday night.
Sanchez was selected for the award by board Vice President Veda Flores.
"Theresa's nature is the ability to know what is needed in situations of sadness, illness, stress, joy, confusion and happiness," Flores said. "She has nurtured relationships with students and their families and district staff members."
Sanchez has worked in the district for almost 39 years. She began her career in 1984 as a bilingual instructional assistant at Rice School and then Robert Bruce School. From 1988 through 1998, Sanchez was the community liaison at Bruce.
From there, she moved to Fesler Junior High School where she was the health aide then attendance clerk as well as the cheerleading advisor. In 2007, Sanchez became the office manager at Ontiveros School and has been in that role since.
Flores was a teacher at Ontiveros School for many years and worked with Sanchez.
"I had the pleasure of being at Ontiveros with Theresa and experienced her energy at providing kindness and connection to families in times of need," Flores said.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Later, the board member added, "Our appreciation is awarded to you for the sharing of your time and energy in the positive impact on the lives of our students in this district who are so fortunate to pass through your door and for our district community members who experience your influence."
A number of Ontiveros School staff members, students and their families attended the Oct. 26 board meeting where Sanchez was honored. Sanchez's extended family was also present to celebrate her award. Sanchez said she was humbled by the honor.
"I do what I do because I love working for Santa Maria-Bonita School District," she said. "I think all the staff at Ontiveros School is very loving and very supportive of our students as well as the district. That's what we are here for, for the students."
Sanchez, an alumni of SMBSD schools and Santa Maria High School, comes from a family of school employees. Her parents, Robert and Ruth Limon, worked for the district for 65 years of combined service. Her brother is the assistant principal at Adam School and taught in SMBSD for all of his career. Sanchez's daughter is the project clerk at Fesler Junior High, and her son is an officer with the Santa Maria Police Department. Sanchez's husband Mike is retired and he volunteers at Ontiveros School.
In September, David DuBransky, a fourth-grade teacher at Tunnell School, was the first person to receive the district's new Key to the District award. He was honored by board President Ricky Lara. Each board member will have an opportunity to select a staff member, volunteer, student family member, supporter or community partner who has had a remarkable influence on the schools and students of the district.
The Key to the District is the highest recognition by the SMBSD board of education. The award will be presented at upcoming 2022-23 board meetings and was instituted by SMBSD superintendent Dr. Darren McDuffie.