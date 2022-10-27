102722 SMBSD Key to the City
Pictured, in the back row, from left, are Santa Maria-Bonita School District board President Ricky Lara, board member John Hollinshead and Superintendent Dr. Darren McDuffie. In the front row, from left, are board member Linda Cordero, Key to the District award recipient Theresa Sanchez, board Vice President Veda Flores and board clerk Ricardo Valencia.

 Contributed, SMBD

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District awarded its second Key to the District honor to Theresa Sanchez, the longtime office manager at Ontiveros School on Wednesday night.

Sanchez was selected for the award by board Vice President Veda Flores.

"Theresa's nature is the ability to know what is needed in situations of sadness, illness, stress, joy, confusion and happiness," Flores said. "She has nurtured relationships with students and their families and district staff members."

