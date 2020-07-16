'Only place we've got': Team of volunteers repaints Lompoc Skate Park, removes obscene graffiti

When Keri Schrader took her 6-year-old son Mason to the Lompoc Skate Park this past weekend, she figured it would provide a nice respite and an outlet for Mason to burn off some energy.

Instead, she was confronted with some questions she wasn’t expecting.

“We got here and there was just all this horrible stuff, drug stuff painted everywhere,” Schrader said Tuesday, near one of the park’s cement decks. “He was asking me, ‘Mom, what does that mean?’ It just wasn’t good, so I wanted to do something.”

It turned out she wasn’t the only one who felt that way.

Schrader ended up reaching out to the Lompoc Valley Festival Foundation, a nonprofit that supports various community causes, and together they were able to connect with other residents and organizations to jump-start a volunteer cleanup effort at the park.

About 20 volunteers, who also received support from the Lompoc Parks Division, began repainting much of the park in bright new colors Tuesday evening, with an eye on completing the renovation by Wednesday evening.

“There are so many kids in this town that use this park, so we just wanted to clean it up so kids can come back and not have to look at that,” Schrader said, referring to the graffiti that included a large illustration of a syringe with the words “Slam Dope” written above it.