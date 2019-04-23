Santa Barbara County could lose $43 million in federal funding for 10 years because the 2020 census will be conducted online, meaning certain so-called “hard to count” populations won’t participate, according to members of a new committee.
In addition to the loss of funding, the area could lose congressional representatives if the survey shows the county population being lower than it really is.
So the Complete Count Steering Committee was recently formed to bring nonprofit organizations, businesses and civic groups together for a coordinated campaign to assure hard-to-count individuals are accounted for in the census.
Santa Barbara County and the Santa Barbara Foundation formed the committee, which includes the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.
Dennis Bozanich, deputy county executive officer, and Pedro Paz, director of grantmaking for the Santa Barbara Foundation, are the committee’s co-chairmen.
More than 21,000 individuals in Santa Barbara County, approximately 5% of its population, are considered hard to count — racial and ethnic minorities, homeless people, college students, the elderly and young children, who are unlikely to complete an online survey, committee members said.
Hard-to-count census tracts include the downtown areas of Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara, as well as the South Coast waterfront area and Isla Vista.
Patricia Keelean, chief executive officer of the Community Action Commission, said officials estimate Santa Barbara County lost millions of dollars in federal support because many people did not complete the census survey in 2010.
“Santa Barbara County can’t afford to undercount its constituents who depend on the breadth of services and grants, such as Medicaid, mental health resources, education, school lunch programs, transportation infrastructure, neighborhood development and housing assistance,” Bozanich said.
“If we miss even 1,000 people, we stand to lose out on millions of dollars until the next 10-year census,” he said. “Our local efforts will include a robust campaign to ensure we reach everyone, especially those who are traditionally hard to count.”
Ron Gallo, president and chief executive officer of the Santa Barbara Foundation, agreed that it’s critical to get an accurate count “because it translates to millions of dollars in funding for local agencies and infrastructure, as well as programs and services for all of our communities.”
But Gallo said that “equally important, it is about civic engagement” and supporting residents of the county as well as the nation.
Committee members are asking the public to help make sure no one is missed in the Census 2020 survey.
“Get involved,” Keelean said. “Volunteer to do presentations to civic groups, neighborhood associations, churches, to educate residents about how crucial it is for everyone to complete their census survey.”
She also urged residents to learn the facts about how census data will be used so they can dispel mistruths and rumors expected to become rampart on social media as the census draws closer.
“When the 2020 census is underway, volunteer to assist seniors, non-English speakers and others in completing the census online,” Keelean said. “The partnerships that develop through this process will benefit Santa Barbara County for years to come.”
More information about Census 2020 is available at https://censuscounts.org.
For information about the census in Santa Barbara County and to volunteer to help with the committee’s efforts, contact Bozanich at 805-568-3403 or dbozanich@countyofsb.org; Paz at 805-963-1873 or ppaz@sbfoundation.org; or Keelean at 805-964-8857, ext. 1154.