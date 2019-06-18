One person suffered major injuries and one may have been killed in a rollover crash on Figueroa Mountain Road at the Chamberlin Ranch just north of Highway 154, according to emergency radio traffic.
Preliminary reports via emergency radio transmission and the California Highway Patrol incident information page indicate three people are injured and one may be deceased.
The coroner has been requested from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, and one person with major injuries has been transported by air to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
A California Highway Patrol unit is on scene, along with County Fire Department and County Sheriff's Office personnel, and a second ambulance has been requested.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.