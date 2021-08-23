One siren failed to operate in the annual Early Warning System test Saturday in San Luis Obispo County, a spokesman for the County Office of Emergency Services said.
During the annual test, 130 sirens sounded, but one near Highway 101 and El Campo Road just south of Arroyo Grande did not.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and the county are investigating the cause of the malfunction and will return the siren to service as soon as the problem is rectified, the spokesman said.
In the meantime, backup alert and notification procedures have been put in place for that area should the sirens be needed following an emergency.
The sirens were installed and are maintained by PG&E as a licensing condition for Diablo Canyon Power Plant in order to warn people from Cayucos to San Luis Obispo to the Nipomo Mesa if there was an emergency at the nuclear-powered electricity generating station.
However, the sirens can be used to warn of other emergencies, including tsunamis, dam failures, hazardous chemical spills and similar natural and manmade disasters.
If the sirens sound for three minutes, people should tune to local radio and TV stations for instructions.
For more information on public alert and notification systems, visit ReadySLO.org.