One person killed, another critically injured in head-on collision on Hwy 154

One person was killed and another was critically injured in a head-on collision that required extrication amid foggy conditions Friday morning near Highway 154 and East Camino Cielo.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 10:45 a.m. to the scene, where a Toyota pickup truck and green sedan collided, according to County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, causing the truck to flip and resulting in heavy damage to both vehicles.

Firefighters had to utilize "heavy extrication" tactics to rescue the injured motorist, according to Bertucelli.

California Highway Patrol temporarily put traffic controls in place while first responders cleared debris that scattered across the roadway.

Additionally, fire engines and battalion commanders from both the Los Padres National Forest and the County Fire Department, along with an American Medical Response Ambulance, responded to the scene, Bertucelli said.

California Highway Patrol remains on scene investigating the incident.

