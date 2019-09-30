{{featured_button_text}}
Car crash 1

A three-vehicle car crash on Highway 101, just south of Stowell Road, resulted in moderate injuries to one person on Monday.

 Contributed, Santa Maria Fire Department

One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria Fire Department responded to the 6:45 a.m. crash, which involved two cars that had veered off the side of Highway 101, south of Stowell Road, and a third car that went off the shoulder into shrubbery, according to Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg. One vehicle hit a sign on the side of the freeway.

One patient was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The California Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate, Clayburg said. The collision did not result in any lane closures on the highway. 

Car crash 2

A three-vehicle car crash on Highway 101, just south of Stowell Road, resulted in moderate injuries to one person on Monday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0