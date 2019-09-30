One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Maria.
Santa Maria Fire Department responded to the 6:45 a.m. crash, which involved two cars that had veered off the side of Highway 101, south of Stowell Road, and a third car that went off the shoulder into shrubbery, according to Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg. One vehicle hit a sign on the side of the freeway.
One patient was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
The California Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate, Clayburg said. The collision did not result in any lane closures on the highway.