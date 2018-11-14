One person suffered minor injuries but Highway 1 was closed for an hour Wednesday following a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash about 2:45 p.m. south of Lompoc, according to the Buellton Area Office of the California Highway Patrol.
Northbound traffic was stopped on Highway 1 because of construction in the area when a 2003 Toyota Tundra driven by Salvador J. Garcia of Lompoc came up behind the line of vehicles just north of the El Jaro Creek Bridge.
For an unknown reason, Garcia was unable to stop the pickup before it struck the rear of a 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Marilyn S. Bravo, also of Lompoc, according to the CHP report.
The impact knocking the Corolla into the rear of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Joshua E. Pace of Ventura, shoving his pickup into the rear of a 2018 Honda Accord driven by Joseph Gonzales of Lompoc.
Gonzales’s Accord then was pushed into the rear of a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Kyle E. Mrazek of Garden Grove, the CHP report said.
All the drivers were uninjured except Bravo, who complained of pain in the chest and back and was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, the report said.
The CHP issued a Sig Alert, and Highway 1 was closed while officers conducted an on-scene investigation.
Although the collision remains under investigation, officers said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.