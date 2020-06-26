One motorcyclist dead after wreck, two more injured in separate Santa Maria crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man has died and two more people were injured in separate motorcycle collisions in the Santa Maria Valley on Thursday evening, according to officials.

The first incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. when 63-year-old Joseph Wiley of Santa Maria died after a crash in the 6300 block of Dominion Road, about 9 miles southeast of Santa Maria, California Highway Patrol Officer Scott Cox said.

Wiley was driving his 1994 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound at about 45 mph with a group of other riders when his motorcycle went off the road and down a slight embankment, Cox said.

Two engines and a battalion commander from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, an American Medical Response ambulance and a CHP patrol unit responded to the scene.

+3 Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision on Foxen Canyon Road A 43-year-old motorcyclist from Santa Maria was killed instantly and a small fire was ignited Thursday when his cycle collided head-on with a vehicle while rounding a curve on Foxen Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel performed CPR on Wiley, who was unconscious and without a pulse, County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol and drugs aren't suspected in the incident, although Wiley may have suffered a medical emergency while driving his motorcycle, Cox said.

The incident is under investigation.