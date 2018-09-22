One man was killed Friday evening following a head-on crash on Highway 1.
At 7:28 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire, the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, American Medical Response and a CALSTAR 7 helicopter responded to a report of a traffic collision on Highway 1 about 5½ miles north of Highway 101 near Las Cruces.
Upon arrival, fire crews found that two vehicles -- a Honda sedan and a pickup truck -- had collided head-on. A single male driver was inside each vehicle, a spokesman said.
The driver of the pickup died at the scene prior to the arrival of emergency responders, according to Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer. The driver of the sedan, who needed extensive extrication using the Jaws of Life, sustained major injuries and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, he said.
The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.