Santa Maria police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Saturday night.
Officers from the Santa Maria Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at 11:50 p.m. Saturday and encountered two men who sustained injuries from the shooting.
Both victims were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where one of the men died from his injuries and the other was listed in stable condition.
Santa Maria police dispatch received multiple calls of shots fired in the 400 block of North Railroad and officers responded to the scene and confirmed a shooting just occurred, according to Daniel Rios, the Detective Bureau supervisor.
The investigation revealed two adult male victims sustained injuries resulting from the shooting.
Identities of both victims are being withheld pending verification of next of kin being notified, Rios said.
This investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact lead investigator, Detective Brian Santiago, at (805) 928–3781, ext. 1362, or the SMPD Communications Center at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277.