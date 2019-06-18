One person was killed and one suffered major injuries in a rollover crash that took place about 5:35 p.m. on Figueroa Mountain Road at the Chamberlin Ranch just north of Highway 154, according to emergency officials.
Preliminary reports from the California Highway Patrol indicated three people were injured, and the CHP dispatch center confirmed one person was killed in the crash in Los Olivos.
The individual who suffered major injuries has been transported by air to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
The California Highway Patrol is on scene conducting an investigation. County Fire Department and County Sheriff's Office personnel also responded, and the coroner has been requested from the Sheriff’s Office.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.