One person suffered moderate injuries and had to be extracted from her vehicle when it rolled over on Highway 101 south of Buellton just before noon Wednesday, officials said.
The California Highway Patrol received a call about the crash at 11:47 a.m., with reports of both northbound lanes clear but with debris scattered across the roadway.
In addition to CHP, units from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and County Fire Department responded to the scene about three-fourths of a mile south of Santa Rosa Road, where a semitruck driver and four other drivers had stopped to provide assistance.