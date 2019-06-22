One person was found dead following an early morning apartment fire at 6:35 a.m. Saturday, which caused extensive damage to the unit in the 1000 block of East Cypress in Lompoc, according to officials.
Lompoc Fire crews, with assistance from Santa Barbara County, and Vandenberg Fire responded to a report of smoke coming from an apartment and found fire coming from a downstairs apartment that was beginning to move to the second floor.
Crews began attacking the fire on the first and second floor and began evacuations of adjacent units. The fire extended from the first-floor unit, into a second-floor unit, as well as the attic. The fire was knocked down in about 15 minutes, with extensive overhaul, according to officials.
There were no other injuries.
The fire is under investigation by Lompoc City Fire and Lompoc Police, with assistance from Santa Barbara County Fire and Sheriff officials.