One person is dead and two firefighters are injured after a Tuesday evening pursuit by the California Highway Patrol led to a structure fire in southeastern Santa Maria.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., Santa Maria Fire crews responded to multiple reports of a multi-unit residential structure fire at the Mission Creek Village Apartments, located at 610 Sunrise Drive. According to Battalion Chief Mike Barneich, the fire was actively burning in one apartment unit but had not extended to adjoining apartment units or the attic space.
CHP Officer Efrem Moore said the call originated earlier in the day when officers initiated pursuit of a male driver on Bradley Road. The driver, who had reportedly led another officer on a separate pursuit earlier this month, evaded pursuit and abandoned his vehicle at a shopping center in the city.
He returned to the Sunrise Drive apartment complex, barricading himself and one other person in a room. Santa Maria Police officers, who already were on the scene when the fire broke out, assisted in evacuating all of the occupants in the complex.
Fire crews contained the blaze after an aggressive interior and exterior attack. Gas and electric were shut off to the complex, Barneich said, and crews punched ventilation holes in the ceiling to release smoke and heat, aiming to provide relief to the barricaded subjects.
After knocking down the flames, firefighters searched all units in the building and recovered one body and rescued one civilian. Two firefighters were injured in the process, although there was no immediate update on the extent of the injuries they sustained.
Ten occupants were displaced after the building was declared uninhabitable. Property loss is estimated at $500,000.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.