One dead in two-car collision on Santa Lucia Canyon Road
One dead in two-car collision on Santa Lucia Canyon Road

  • Updated
Santa Lucia Canyon Road fatal wreck
One person was confirmed dead on Tuesday in a two-vehicle wreck on Santa Lucia Canyon Road, located on Vandenberg Air Force Base. 

 Len Wood, Staff

One person is dead and at least two more were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday on Santa Lucia Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Vandenberg Air Force Base property, according to CHP Officer Kelly Valdez.

Several units have responded to the scene, including several CHP units, Lompoc Police and Vandenberg Air Force Base personnel. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

