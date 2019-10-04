Update: 12:44 p.m. - According to emergency scanner traffic the driver of the big rig sustained fatal injuries in the crash.
Crews are still on scene working to clear the roadway.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
You have free articles remaining.
A collision involving a big rig loaded with celery and two other vehicles has blocked both directions of Highway 1 near Solomon road in Orcutt, while emergency crews try to extricate the driver of the big rig and clear the roadway.
The driver is pinned with major injuries, according to emergency radio traffic, and extrication is expected to take up to 20 minutes. Several others reportedly have minor to moderate injuries, according to crews on scene.
The initial call of the crash came in just after noon Friday.
This story will be updated with further information.