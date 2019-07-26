One person was killed and another was critically injured in a two-vehicle, head-on collision late Friday morning in Vandenberg Village.
The crash occurred around 11:13 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and Constellation Road, just north of Lompoc. The fatality was confirmed on scene, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and the other injured party was extricated from his or her vehicle and flown via helicopter to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara for treatment.
The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.
The crash caused extensive damage to both vehicles, one of which went over the side of the roadway and caught fire, according to County Fire spokesman Daniel Bertucelli.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.