An emergency project to repair Highway 1, one-half mile north of Jalama Road, will result in a full closure from the Highway 1/101 interchange at Las Cruces to the Highway 1/246 interchange in Lompoc, Caltrans District 5 announced.
A full closure of this stretch of road will occur Wednesday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the overall repair project will continue through the summer.
According to officials, the project is part of the emergency embankment reconstruction following the washout of the roadway that occurred Feb. 25. The closure will allow crews to install a drainage culvert across Highway 1.