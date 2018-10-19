One of the only formally established and regulated connections between the Lompoc community and the city’s public safety agencies may be on the brink of elimination.
The Lompoc Public Safety Commission, which serves primarily as a link between residents and the Lompoc Police and Fire departments, was put under intense scrutiny at its most recent meeting Wednesday evening, at which the commission's “efficacy” was the only topic on the agenda.
Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh was direct in his desire to greatly change or get rid of the commission, as he referred to it as antiquated, questioned its overall purpose, noted its typically low attendance and essentially said he felt it was a waste of time and resources. City Manager Jim Throop also spoke briefly at the meeting and pointed out that cutting the commission could save much-needed funds as the city continues to deal with budget deficits.
At least a few of the five commissioners expressed agreement with some of Walsh’s critiques, while Commissioner Maria Aguiniga and several community members defended — at times, passionately — the role of the commission and stressed that they felt it was an important part of the city-community partnership structure.
The commission ultimately voted 5-0 in favor of a motion made by Aguiniga to direct staff city, including the city’s legal team, to compile a list of possible alternatives to the commission, including some that would continue to be bound by the state’s Brown Act that sets parameters on public meetings, as well as less formal boards that wouldn’t face such regulations. The commission expects to receive and review that list at its next meeting on Jan. 16 and, from there, develop a recommendation about the commission’s future to take to the City Council.
“Most of the crimes are happening in the middle of town,” Aguiniga said during an impassioned defense of the commission. “Those are the citizens of Lompoc who have trust issues with our local law enforcement; who have trust issues with our local politicians; who have trust issues with government, period.
“I do agree we’re doing some things backwards, in a sense, where maybe we don’t need all the fancy staff reports or things like that,” she later added. “But, you know, when there’s budgetary hearings, the first thing is (that) public safety is the No. 1 priority for the city. For who? For you guys, the employees? How about us, the citizens?”
Knowing its role
One of the main points of discussion during the meeting centered on what exactly is the role of the commission.
According to the city’s Handbook for Commission, Committee, and Board Members, the general function of the Public Safety Commission — which is one of 14 advisory boards in the city — is to “advise the City Council and review local concerns related to police, fire or emergency medical activities, or social conditions that present a real or perceived threat to public safety in Lompoc.”
The handbook goes on to list three specific functions for the commissioners, which are listed exactly as follows:
- Review public safety service delivery and address problems related to criminal activities, fear of crime, neighborhood decay and quality of life issues, as well as fire suppression and prevention efforts, and emergency medical services.
- Attend meetings, solicit input and encourage community involvement in programs and matters of public safety and related volunteer services.
- Make recommendations to the City Council in matters of public safety.
Some of the commissioners acknowledged that they hadn’t been fulfilling those roles, which played in part to Walsh’s critique that the commission was essentially wasting everyone’s time.
“I admit I’ve not motivated myself sufficiently to be as proactive as I’ve wanted to be, but I’ve felt constrained in the sense that this is my first operation on a committee and I’m unfamiliar with the Brown Act in general and a lot of the processes,” Commissioner Phillip Gallanders said. “For me, it’s been a learning curve, and dissatisfying because of my personal lack of doing anything that I consider to be helpful, to be effective.”
Walsh said he felt like the set-up of the commission played a role in its effectiveness. Currently, each of the five commissioners is appointed, with four from members of the City Council and one from the mayor.
Walsh said that in his past experiences elsewhere, similar commissions have been made up of appointees from the police and/or fire chiefs, and those boards served primarily to advocate on behalf of the public safety agencies.
“It’s not my vision to give, and unfortunately I think there’s five visions that come to the table here,” Walsh said.
Along those lines, Walsh expressed a level of disappointment that the commissioners hadn’t publicly backed the Lompoc Police Department on certain issues at City Council meetings. He said he felt like the commissioners should have spoken up to reinforce the department’s concerns regarding police staffing or cannabis regulations following the statewide legalization of marijuana, among other issues.
“I’m sorry — you need vision,” Walsh said.
Going through the motions
Another point of concern raised at the meeting involved the effectiveness of the commission.
Like Gallanders, other commissioners expressed frustration with the lack of community involvement with the commission.
Typically, only a handful of people, at most, attend the quarterly meetings, at which the police and fire chiefs generally read off statistics related to their departments. Community concerns are sometimes raised at the meetings, but some of the commissioners acknowledged that there is typically little follow-up.
That’s part of the problem, Walsh said.
“It’s a lot of work for our staff to stop what they’re doing, create statistics, to come in here and tell five people,” he said.
A much larger than usual crowd of about 20 people attended Wednesday’s meeting, and several of them suggested that the members of the commission, as well as the employees of the public safety agencies, should spend more time actively engaging with residents.
Aguiniga acknowledged that the commissioners needed to do more.
“All we’re doing is we’re just coming to meetings and talking about crime statistics or not enough personnel, but we weren’t talking about or getting the community involved,” she said.
“Especially with what’s going on in our community right now, I don’t agree with getting rid of this commission. On the contrary, I think we should change it or make plans to get input from the community and work together with the community.”
Walsh said he felt that reaching out to the community via commission was an outdated concept. He said the Police Department has seen significant community engagement through its mobile app, as well as through social media outlets like Facebook.
“This is how you communicated in the '90s — you had commissioners going out into the public,” he said. “We blast out stuff all day long on the app and we get an incredible amount of participation. As a matter of fact, the app company that we purchased (to design the app), they use Lompoc to go sell the app to other cities, because Lompoc adopted it and uses it.”
Even with the existence of the app and other online methods, several of the community members who spoke at the meeting expressed a desire to keep open the avenue of communication created by the commission.
Walsh, however, questioned the impact that would have.
“There’s a lot of things that can be done here, but at the end of the day, are we having a meeting to have a meeting because we’ve always had this meeting?" he said. "That’s the question we have to ask ourselves. And it’s not a personal thing for me. I like each one of you; it’s not about you guys. It’s about the commission, for me.”
What next?
When discussing the costs that go into holding the Public Safety Commission meetings — particularly those resulting from staff time and the expense of keeping City Hall open — Throop prefaced his comments by noting that he wasn’t favoring one side or the other.
“I’m not saying good or bad, I’m just saying we have to think of all these things because our financial situation in the city is at a point where we have to start making some very critical decisions on which way we’re going to go,” he said.
One of the members of the public who supported the idea of eliminating the commission was Bernie Federmann, a former chairman of the Public Safety Commission who served for six years.
Federmann noted that residents can actively engage with the police and fire departments directly without the structure of an official commission.
“It’s probably time for this commission to not be what it is today,” he said.
“I think a lot of these commissions, they’ve done their (time) and I think they maybe need to go away, and we can see more grassroots work and effort,” he later added.
Most of the commissioners seemed hesitant to take that drastic step of moving to recommend the elimination of the commission, at least in part because next month’s election could drastically change the makeup of the commission. Anywhere from one to three new people will join the City Council following the Nov. 6 election, and the new member or members may appoint different commissioners with new ideas.
Aguiniga said she was hopeful that the transition to district-based elections this year will result in commissioners being appointed from the district that each council member represents. Whether that is legally required wasn’t immediately clear.
Councilman Jim Mosby, who is running for mayor, was among the attendees at the Wednesday meeting. While he didn’t speak during the meeting, he said afterward that he would be opposed to completely phasing out the commission if and when a recommendation is made to the council.
“Commissions are about transparency — an interface between the city and the public and being able to engage between public officials and the public,” he said.
“Apps themselves, many times, are one directional,” he added, zeroing in on the idea that the LPD mobile app could replace the commission, “and many times they sanitize what’s going on. We need to have these open lines of communication and the ability for the public to get out there and discuss.”
Aguiniga, who was appointed to the commission by Mosby, agreed with that assessment and said she felt like whatever direction is taken, it was important that the commission continue to be an official public body through which concerns can’t just be ignored the way they could through a more loose public forum.
“Once you bring issues or concerns in a public structured meeting, they have to be addressed, one way or the other,” she said. “That’s important.”