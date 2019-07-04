On Brian Street in northeast Santa Maria, family, friends and neighbors marked the Independence Day holiday with home-cooked food, fireworks and a 10-minute-long water balloon fight that drenched the street and everything around it.
Music poured out of houses and front yards inviting all who wandered by to stop and chat. The scent of tri-tip, linguiça and chicken sizzling over Santa Maria-style barbecue pits wafted through the air.
“You try to give your kids something you didn’t have,” said Dave Lopez, who has coordinated the neighborhood’s annual block party -- one of four permitted by the city -- for roughly the last decade. “I always worked in the fields since I was little so we never had nothing like this.”
In the morning, barricades went up at the start of the 200 block -- which borders Jonathan Place -- and end of the 600 block, which turns onto Gregory Court. From sunup to sundown, children of all ages filled the street, running from house to house to play games and win prizes.
“I like how laid-back it is,” said Clara Smith, who moved into the neighborhood a little more than a year ago. “This is an opportunity for everyone to get together and get to know each other as neighbors.”
Smith attended last year’s block party as a friend of the Morales family but chose to participate this year by asking partygoers to recite the Star Spangled Banner or preamble to the United States Constitution.
“It’s a very traditional thing to recite during July,” Smith said, explaining she drew inspiration from the event from “Little House on the Prairie” author Laura Ingalls Wilder’s retelling of her childhood in the American Midwest. “I wanted to do something unique [that] gets people into the patriotic spirit.”
At Julian Montes’ house, children lined up for hours to try and sink ping-pong balls into small tanks of water. Their reward: one -- or possibly more, if they’re good -- of 150 small goldfish.
“We figured kids would love it,” said Montes, who has lived in a house in the 400 block for 10 years. “This is what it’s all about: good barbecue and kids having fun.”
Montes credits the street's family-oriented nature with spurring neighborhood involvement year after year. Travis Scott, Montes’ son-in-law who makes an attempt to attend every year, called it a “quintessential American Fourth of July.”
“This is what you saw in the '70s -- something you don’t really see this anymore,” Scott said. “All the old movies that have Fourth of July, this is what you see: the whole street blocked off and families together.”
For Trina Hurtado, who helps Lopez coordinate the Brian Street celebration through Facebook, the block party allows her to connect with neighbors and reconnect with family from Nipomo, Lompoc and Sacramento.
“I’ve watched kids grow on this street,” she said. “My buddy was saying earlier, ‘My kids are going to remember their Fourth of July on Brian Street.’ It’s something special.”
Lopez said the celebration has grown each year and is already looking forward to the next one.
“Don't be surprised what happens on our block,” he said with a grin and a chuckle. “Next year, we’re planning to get elephants.”