The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 17 new cases of the omicron variant on Tuesday as the highly infectious mutation continues to spread throughout the region.
Twenty-five total omicron cases have been detected in San Luis Obispo County since mid-December, and over 500 total COVID-19 cases were detected in the past two days, according to county health officials.
“If you feel sick or think you may have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, please get tested and stay home this New Year’s weekend to help protect your loved ones,” said San Luis Obispo County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Rick Rosen. “Omicron is spreading quickly in SLO County and now is the time to do our part to help halt this surge.”
Evidence of another case surge is becoming more obvious, with the county's two-week daily case average increasing from 36 to 101 in the span of one month.
Officials in neighboring Santa Barbara County confirmed the first four detected cases of the omicron variant on Wednesday, with five total omicron cases reported by Thursday, according to county public health data.
The county also reported 538 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths from the illness on Thursday for another whopping single-day case increase.
The two decedents were both Santa Maria residents between the ages of 50 and 69. Confirmed deaths from the illness in the county now total 564, according to county data.
Active COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County have skyrocketed to 1,938 as of Thursday, a 134% increase from the two-week average of 829, according to county data.
All residents age 5 and older are encouraged to complete their full COVID-19 vaccination series and receive their booster shot to protect against severe illness and death from COVID-19 and its variants.
To find a nearby vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov.