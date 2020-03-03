Olivia Berman credits Lucky Clover 4-H, community for focus, drive

“Seeing what life was like for teens who aren’t in the U.S. was super eye-opening for me. I created bond back there, friendships that will last a lifetime, and I really came to understand there’s more help needed beyond my community,” Berman said.

Today, Berman serves as Lucky Clover 4-H Club president and Santa Barbara County 4-H ambassador.

“When I was a little kid, I looked up to the older kids in my club. Now I get to be a role model for all the little kids who are looking up to me,” Berman said.

In January, Berman took first-place honors — and the $250 that came with it — in the third annual Speech Trek contest coordinated by the Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).

“If it weren’t for 4-H, I wouldn’t have found my passions: public speaking and the meat industry. This organization has opened so many doors, and I’ve met so many people who are willing to help me pursue my dream of being a voice for the ag industry,” Berman said.

She looks forward to spending the next four years at University of Wyoming to pursue degrees in agricultural communications and animal sciences.