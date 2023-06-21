The Old Town Orcutt Farmers Market returned for the first time this year Wednesday evening.
The event will continue throughout summer and fall with one market each month on the third Wednesday of the month through October.
There are Old town Orcutt Farmers Markets set for Wednesday, July 19; Wednesday, Aug. 16; Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Wednesday, Oct. 18.
The events run from 4:30-7:30 p.m. each day and are anchored on South Marcum Street in Orcutt next to Naughty Oak Brewery.
The event Wednesday featured fresh local produce, vendors, live music, food trucks and activities like face painting for youngsters.
The events are organized by the Old Town Orcutt Revitalization Association., which says aims to revitalize historical Old Town Orcutt by "working together in a grassroots fashion, to create a unique center for community activity."
The group's goal is implement a plan to organize, design, promote and restore the commercial district in Orcutt.
Old Town Orcutt Farmers Market event returned Wednesday | Photos