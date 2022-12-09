The Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade is set to finally make its return.
The event has been canceled the previous two years.
“Rain or shine the parade will go on,” says Steve Strachan who helped organize the Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade scheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 10.
The annual Christmas event will start its course from Déjà Vu Antique Mall on Broadway to Clark Avenue and through Old Town Orcutt beginning promptly at 12 p.m. through 2 p.m.
A jolly afternoon filled with floats, animals, cars, bands and the special guest Santa Claus himself. A family-friendly event perfect for the kids where locals are able to celebrate Christmas the Old Town Orcutt way. There are approximately 60 entrants in the parade, this includes vehicles and many local families and groups are known to walk the parade route.
The annual event was canceled in 2020 and 20201. Its return has participants and future attendees excited for the day to come including Head Elf of the parade, Kathryn Scott, who is also known as the Secretary of the Orcutt Community Foundation.
“On behalf of the Orcutt Community Foundation and the Orcutt Lions Club, we are glad to be back and we are looking forward to seeing the community come together and enjoy the parade," Scott said.
There will be floats from scores of organizations including the McLish family choo-choo train with lights and smoke pulled by the family in a red golf cart and an electric mushroom car. Jay McCord, president of the Model A Ford Club of America, will be escorting local Elks Club officers in a vintage Model A Ford.
Local junior high and high school bands are always a crowd favorite and there are multiple equestrian entrants.
The main attraction everyone is most excited to see is Santa following the parade. Attendees can enjoy cookies, caroling, hot chocolate and can visit with Santa at the OASIS Senior Center, located at 420 Soares across from Orcutt Junior High School.
The Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade has been a holiday favorite since 1961. Started by the volunteer fire department, the parade remains a small town afternoon event.
Locals are encouraged to come early and beat the traffic. Certain roads will be closed due to the event, including Rice Ranch Road, which will be closed by 9 am. and Clark Avenue at about 11a.m.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.