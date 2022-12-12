One Santa Maria Valley parade returned this holiday season.
The Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade was held on Saturday afternoon, marking its return after the 2021 and 2020 versions were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Two other local parades were canceled this year, Santa Maria's Parade of Lights on Dec. 3 due to the threat of rain, and Guadalupe's, which was canceled Saturday night due to weather.
"We understand the amount of time and work that goes into each parade unit and we share everyone’s disappointment in this outcome," Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe said in a statement when announcing the cancellation of its annual parade. "Based on the forecast, we do not feel confident that the parade would be safe for participants or attendees. Unfortunately, we cannot negotiate with Mother Nature and it is our responsibility to ensure public safety above all else."
Orcutt's parade, organized by the Lions Club, celebrated its 60th annual edition and there were more than 60 entrants, including American Legion Post 534's color guard that led off the festivities.
The parade ran from the corner of Broadway and Clark up to Dyer to West Rice Ranch Road.
