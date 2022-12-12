One Santa Maria Valley parade returned this holiday season. 

The Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade was held on Saturday afternoon, marking its return after the 2021 and 2020 versions were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Two other local parades were canceled this year, Santa Maria's Parade of Lights on Dec. 3 due to the threat of rain, and Guadalupe's, which was canceled Saturday night due to weather.

