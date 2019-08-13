Lompoc community members are encouraged to ride, skate, roll, walk or scoot downtown for this week’s Old Town Market sendoff, which will carry the theme of “Healthy Lompoc Night.”
The celebration is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, in the 100 block of South H Street. While the Old Town Market series is coordinated by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, this week’s event will be primarily hosted by the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO), which is using the occasion as a replacement for the Open Streets event that had been held in downtown Lompoc each of the past two years.
Ashley Costa, the executive director of the LVCHO, said the organization was “sad” to not be able to put on an Open Streets event this year, but that it was “thankful for the opportunity to showcase some of our other partnerships and initiatives.”
“As an evolving organization, we seek diverse opportunities for partnership within the community to provide exciting programs and events,” Costa said. “This summer, we have decided to continue to promote healthy eating and active lifestyles.”
Several activities are planned for Friday’s Old Town Market event, which will mark the 2019 finale for the six-week summer series.
Mayor Jenelle Osborne is slated to lead a “Ride with the Mayor” bike cruise that will start at 4 p.m. at Stone Pine Hall, 200 South H St. The Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition will be assisting with the mayor’s ride, and will be hosting a free bicycle valet to provide guarded bicycle parking.
From 6 to 7 p.m., community members will be invited to “Walk with a Doc” around the Stone Pine Walk. That guided walk will be supported by the Healthy People Healthy Trails initiative, and will feature doctors from both the Public Health Department’s Lompoc Health Care Clinic and Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Additionally, the Lompoc Family YMCA will host a kids zone in Centennial Park, and Healthy Lompoc Coalition partners will be offering “Rethink Your Drink” education, along with blood sugar and blood pressure tests. Local organizations and businesses also will have displays, and there will be raffle drawings every hour.
Fresh vegetables will be available at the farmers market during the event.
Participants in the mayor’s bike ride are asked to wear a helmet. Preregistration for the ride is available online at http://bit.ly/LompocMayorRideHL2019.
More information on the overall event can be found at http://bit.ly/HealthyLompocNight2019.
For more on this year’s Old Town Market, which is sponsored by the Chumash Casino Resort, contact the Lompoc Chamber at 805-736-2345.