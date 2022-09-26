Old Orcutt was filled with chalk this weekend as the 10th annual Orcutt Children's Art Foundation Chalk Festival was held Saturday.
It's become a tradition for Old Town Orcutt to turn into an array of colorful chalk art on the last Saturday of each September. Saturday's festival also featured live music, public art and various forms of community engagement. The Orcutt Children's Art Foundation says the event brings about 1,000 people per year into the historic neighborhood in Old Town Orcutt.
The main attractions are typically the street chalk paintings that are created throughout the day, by artists who donate their time turning gray sidewalks and black roads into art on Union Avenue and Broadway Street in Old Town.
The event raises funds for the Orcutt Children's Art Foundation by selling festival and chalk square sponsorships. The group also offers PasspART tickets for $10. The tickets provide children with their very own square to chalk.
Photos: 10th Annual Orcutt Chalk Festival held Saturday