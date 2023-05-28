Old Santa Ynez Days will kick into high gear with a “Kick-Ass Kick-Off” party at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum on Friday, June 23, featuring a traditional pig roast by The Pork Palace and dancing to the Cash Cooper Band, both of which lead up to a weekend of events that run through Sunday June 25.

On Saturday, this year's Old Santa Ynez Days grand marshals, the Santa Barbara County Cattlewomen, will lead the town's annual parade at 10 a.m., that runs from Meadowvale Road to Edison Street and down Sagunto Street, an event spokeswoman said.

She noted that the Cattlewomen will be one of many equestrian and locally noteworthy parade entries. 

 

0
0
0
0
0