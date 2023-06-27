Locals kicked up their boots over the weekend to celebrate Old Santa Ynez Days' "Where the West Went Wild," a three-day annual festival that celebrates the town's western roots with a pig roast, parade, rodeo event and lively street faire.
The hometown parade, held Saturday morning, rolled down Sagunto Street with this year's grand marshals, the Santa Barbara Cattlewomen's Association, leading the procession of colorful parade participants — on foot, steed or motorized vehicle.
On both Saturday and Sunday, in coordination with the anniversary event, the Old Santa Ynez Days Rodeo kicked off, where spectators witnessed saddle bronc riding, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, mutton bustin' and bull riding competitions.
The 2023 event was sponsored by local businesses and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. The rodeo was presented by Santa Ynez Valley Western Heritage Foundation and Empire Rodeo Stock Contractor.
This year commemorated the township's 141st anniversary, having been established in 1882 when the "West Went Wild."
