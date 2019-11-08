The California Historical Resources Commission voted unanimously Thursday to place the old Far Western Tavern building on the state's Register of Historic Resources.
The building, which was previously the Palace Hotel, dates back to 1912.
The property, which now owned by the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, is significant for its association with the commercial development of the city of Guadalupe and its association with the working life of Ercolina Forni and its subsequent owners, the Ferrari, Minetti and Maretti families.
The commission's vote places the building alongside state's most significant historical and archaeological resources.
Placement on the register helps encourages public recognition and protection of resources of architectural, historical, archaeological and cultural significance; identifies historical resources for state and local planning purposes; determines eligibility for state historic preservation grant funding; and affords certain protections under the California Environmental Quality Act.
The Dunes Center is in the early stages of a capital campaign to transform the space into a natural history museum.
“We are extremely excited to contribute to Guadalupe’s rebirth,” Dunes Center Executive Director Doug Jenzen said in a news release. “There is so much history and community support surrounding this iconic building that has been beloved for years. In some ways, the history of the building and its owners embody the American Dream.”
The center will host an event to celebrate the historical designation on Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at La Simpatia, 827 Guadalupe St.