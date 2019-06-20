Old Coast Highway has been closed, once again shutting down a scenic backroad to Solvang.
The road surface buckled, so it was closed indefinitely Tuesday between Highway 101 near Nojoqui Summit and Alisal Road by Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.
It will remain closed until the repairs are made, but there was no indication on the Public Works website about how long that might take.
This marks the second time in two years the county has closed the scenic backroad connecting Solvang to Highway 101 about 4 miles north of Highway 1.
An almost 4-mile stretch of Alisal Road was closed from the junction with Rancho Alisal Drive south of Solvang to just east of the entrance to Nojoqui Falls Park for about five months in 2017.
County officials closed the roadway after the biggest storm in a decade pounded the area for two days that February, dumping about 8 inches of rain and causing a corrugated culvert under the roadway to completely fail.
Rushing creek water carved a channel 6 to 7 feet deep across the road where the pipe was located.
Repairs weren’t completed until late August.