Officials urge more residents to take COVID-19 tests to speed reopening, avoid penalties

After changing messaging surrounding COVID-19 testing in Santa Barbara County, the Public Health Department is opening testing to all residents to help the county reach the next reopening tier and avoid incurring penalties from the state.

In July, due to a shortage of appointments and test availability, county residents were instructed to refrain from getting tested unless they met certain characteristics, such as being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case, experiencing virus symptoms or residing in a congregate living facility.

Santa Barbara County COVID-19 testing sites To view availability or schedule an appointment at one of the state testing sites in Santa Maria, Buellton or Goleta, visit lhi.care/covidtesting. Appointments also be made through a primary care doctor or urgent care clinic. State testing sites are located at: Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St., Santa Maria Buellton AMR Training Room, 240 E. Highway 246, Buellton Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., Goleta

On Friday, county officials changed their tune, encouraging residents to pursue testing even if they don't meet priority requirements.

Nick Clay, director of the Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services Agency, said state-run testing sites in Santa Maria, Goleta and Buellton have seen less demand over the past few weeks, and as a result, officials have increased availability of appointments.