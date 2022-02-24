Officials are investigating the events that preceded the officer-involved shooting in Vandenberg Village Wednesday in which two Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies shot and injured a suspected hit-and-run driver.
The incident was first reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a be-on-the-lookout from the California Highway Patrol regarding an adult male driver who had been involved in several collisions in the 4000 block of Stardust Road, near Providence Landing Park, according to sheriff's spokesman Raquel Zick.
Zick added that deputies made contact with the suspect in the 600 block of Mercury Avenue at 1:51 p.m. while responding to assist the CHP. Neither the suspect nor the deputies were identified as of Thursday afternoon.
A short time later, an officer issued a "shots fired" alert near the park, prompting nearby Maple High School on Jupiter Avenue to lock down just after 2 p.m., according to emergency scanner broadcasts.
The Sheriff's Office requested that residents in the 600 block of Mercury Avenue shelter in place shortly before 2:30 p.m. after police shot at the male suspect, striking him twice in the upper torso.
The suspect, who was not identified, laid prone on his back and was "uncooperative" with officers, prompting them to call a Bearcat armored vehicle to the scene for assistance, according to broadcasts.
The suspect was ultimately apprehended, and Zick said he was transported via ambulance to an area hospital and was in stable condition as of Wednesday evening. The suspect is expected to recover while the two deputies did not require medical attention, she added.
The lockdown and shelter-in-place request were lifted shortly after 2:30 p.m. and shortly before 3:30 p.m., respectively.
Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the contact between the deputies and suspect, while the CHP will investigate the traffic collisions, according to Zick.
CHP officials in Buellton referred all questions to the Sheriff's Office on the investigation and said they are working with the agency to determine what information can be released.
In addition, the Sheriff's Office will conduct an administrative review of the incident in accordance with their policy, which also states that the criminal investigation of the officer-involved shooting or death will be reviewed by the District Attorney's Office.