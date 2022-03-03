Crews have extinguished a structure fire that broke out at the Santa Ynez Airport early Thursday and is now under investigation, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Airport Road, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Multiple fire units responded to the scene, including an engine, a water tender and medics to provide a coordinated effort.
Crews remained on scene throughout the night, according to Bertucelli. No injuries were reported.
Two fire investigators continue working to determine the cause of the fire.