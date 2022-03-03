A deceased Nipomo man who was located inside a mobile home on Hetrick Avenue where crews extinguished a fire on Feb. 23 was identified by Cal Fire officials on Thursday.
The man was identified as 70-year-old Melvin Nobriga, according to Cal Fire spokesman Adan Orozco.
The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Hetrick Avenue. Upon arrival, crews located a mobile home that was fully engulfed in flames and smoke, Orozco said.
Crews from the Santa Maria Fire Department and Five Cities Fire Authority also responded to the scene.
After the fire was extinguished, crews located the badly burned body of Nobriga, according to Orozco.
Orozco said investigators have not yet determined if Nobriga died as a result of the fire, adding that the investigation could take up to three months or longer.
In addition, Cal Fire officials are also investigating one other death connected to a structure fire last month.
A deceased woman and several dead cats were located inside an RV that caught fire in a parking lot near Kansas Avenue and Highway 1 outside San Luis Obispo on Feb. 15, according to Orozco.
Orozco added that the investigation into the identity of the woman, as well as her cause and manner of death, could also take up to three months.