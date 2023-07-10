An official trailer has been released for a film that focuses on life in Santa Maria in the mid-20th century has been revealed.
The preview for "The Unbroken sky," a short film that showcases the early years of Francisco Jiménez's migrant life in Santa Maria in the 1950s is now available to watch on YouTube. A private screening of the film was held at the Regal Theatre at the Town Center East mall earlier this year.
“If you already saw 'The Unbroken Sky' in Santa Maria, you can relive some moments from the film. If you have not seen the movie yet, here is a glimpse of what is to come,” said the production team of The Unbroken Sky.