Oceano residents rally for tax to support fire protection services

Oceano residents carrying signs urging citizens to vote “yes” on Measure A-20 took to the streets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in support of a proposed tax aimed at ensuring round-the-clock emergency medical and fire protection services for their community.
The Oceano 911 Committee for Measure A-20 hosted a rally at Triangle Park, where members handed out signs and distributed information about the tax to fund the operations of the Five Cities Fire Authority.
Committee member Karen White said passage of Measure A-20 will allow the Fire Authority to continue protecting Oceano and Halcyon residents within the Oceano Community Service District boundaries.
She said the cost would be an additional $15 a month added to property taxes, or “less than dinner for two at a fast-food restaurant, without coupons.”
The cities of Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach and Oceano Community Services District make up the Five Cities Fire Authority, but additional funds must be generated by OCSD to remain a part of the agency.
The Five Cities Fire Authority was formed in 2010 by consolidating the three entities’ fire departments in an effort to provide more coordinated, standardized and efficient fire protection and emergency services to their residents and businesses.
Currently, the Fire Authority serves about 37,000 people in a 10 square-mile area with an average response time of 6 minutes from its headquarters in Arroyo Grande and stations in Grover Beach and Oceano.
Funding for the joint-powers agency is provided by the two cities and special district based on the amount of benefit each receives, but since its inception, the Fire Authority has struggled to come up with the money needed to maintain equipment, pay salaries, train personnel and provide services.
Measure A-20 is the latest attempt to provide additional financial support for its operations.
For more information, contact the Oceano 911 Committee for Measure A-20 at P.O. Box 911, Oceano, CA 93445 or call 805 489-2245.
This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.