A workshop to review the second draft of the 2019 Annual Report and Work Plan for the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, previously scheduled for Oct. 1, has been postponed said a spokesman for the San Luis Obispo Air Pollution Control District.
The postponement will allow California State Parks, the APCD and the Scientific Advisory Group to determine modifications to the plan necessary to achieve the goals of Stipulated Order of Abatement 17-01, said Gary Willey, air pollution control officer.
Willey said APCD will keep the public and all stakeholders informed of any workshops or hearings regarding the stipulated order and the 2019 Annual Report and Work Plan.
The public may still submit comments regarding the second draft of the report and work plan to info@slocleanair.org.
To view the plan and all related documents submitted thus far and to find out more about efforts to mitigate dust emissions from Oceano Dunes, visit SLOCleanAir.org/air-quality/oceano-dunes-efforts.