Ocean Beach Park estuary to reopen for public recreation in October

Access to the estuary near Ocean Beach Park has been restricted to the public for as long as many Lompoc residents can remember, but the water will reopen to recreation activities for the first time in decades next month.
The announcement came at the end of the Santa Barbara County Parks Commission meeting on Sept. 24, according to Lompoc Councilman Jim Mosby.
An exact date wasn’t given, but the reopening will coincide with the end of the Western snowy plover nesting season.
Mosby, who is also a member of the County Parks Commission, called Thursday’s announcement a “huge win” because it will reestablish the recreational opportunities residents enjoyed years ago.
“Lompoc residents are desperately short of recreational opportunities. So much has been taken from us over the years," said Mosby, referencing the closures of the city's drive-in theater and bowling alley.
Prior to its closure in the late 1970s or early '80s, the estuary was home to a local water skiing team, and the park once had a boat launch ramp. Fishing also was allowed, and the park even had cabins, according to Mosby.
Closure of the estuary has had a "detrimental" impact on the local economy due to the loss of businesses, such as bait and tackle shops that catered to park tourists, Mosby said.
The biggest impact, however, was "on the locals who fed their families with ocean perch," Mosby said.
The push to reopen the estuary came in January after city leaders successfully convinced state, county and federal government officials not to close Surf Beach after a certain number of trespassing violations into the snowy plover’s nesting area.
The snowy plover is a small bird that nests at the beach and is classified as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Vandenberg Air Force Base, which owns Surf Beach, monitors the coastline in an effort to protect the species.
With the estuary reopening, Mosby now is seeking approval for people to fish from the beach and to reestablish a boat ramp at the park.
Lompoc officials in January penned a letter to George Chapjian, director of the county's community services department, asking for the construction of a new boat ramp.
Talk of the boat ramp was raised during a meeting in July 2019 near Surf Beach, which was coordinated by the California Coastal Commission and included several government agencies, including the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, according to Mosby.
A month before the meeting, Mosby collected roughly 3,000 signatures from local residents showing interest in the ramp, which would allow only nonmotorized vehicles, such as kayaks or paddleboards.
Chapjian declined to comment for this story, according to a spokeswoman.
Lompoc officials in January also penned a letter to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, requesting a modification of the Vandenberg Marine Preserve, a 33-square-mile area established in 2007 to protect marine species, to allow fishing from the beach.
The California Fish and Game Commission will review the city's request in 2022, according to the reply from state officials.
Fishing in the estuary itself is prohibited in order to protect the California steelhead trout, which is a federally endangered species, according to Fish and Wildlife spokesman Tim Daly.
