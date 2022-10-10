The Oasis Center’s annual fundraising gala took place on Saturday at the Historic Santa Maria Inn with the theme of “The Roaring 20s.”
A significant number of the 160 guests dressed to match the theme and were resplendent in feathers, fringe and sequins, not to mention headbands, newsboy type caps and suspenders.
It has been more than three years since the Oasis Center, located in Old Orcutt serving mostly local seniors, has had an in-person fundraising gala. The pandemic put a big crimp in the center’s ability to raise money for operations.
During the pandemic period, there were a few Oasis fundraisers online, but they did not bring in the same kind of return as an actual in-person party.
The gala, which began at 4 p.m., was held entirely outdoors. There was lots of room for meandering, circulating and socializing. Looking over the party scene, gala committee member Delores Luis commented, “This is just fabulous.”
Her family has long been connected to the Oasis Center, which is sometimes called “The Luis Oasis Center.” Luis explained that way back when, her in-laws gave some substantial contributions to get the center open and running.
Tables for dining were set on the lawn in the courtyard under leafy trees, next to the pool and cabana.
Just outside the dining room, the 21-piece Orcutt Academy Jazz Band played for several hours while, on the adjacent brick patio, patrons crowded around the gaming tables for blackjack, roulette, and other games while sipping drinks from the no host bar.
Beyond the patio, long rectangular tables overflowed with silent and live auction items. In the 20s themed photo section, patrons had complimentary photos taken while sitting on period furniture and wearing 20s era hats.
Complimentary blankets were available to help ward off the coolness of the evening when the sun went down. When the natural light began to diminish, lights strung around the dining area came on and added to the festive vibe in the air. After the buffet dinner — chicken parmigiana, penne pasta, lasagna, Caesar salad and antipasto salad — chiropractor Dr. Ray Arensdorf served as master of ceremonies for the program.
The ebullient Jim Glines – determined to make people laugh – performed auctioneer duties for the big ticket items. His granddaughter, Taylor Glines, wowed everyone with her fast-talking auctioneering skills during the dessert auction.
“This event exceeded all my expectations,” said a jubilant Michelle Southwick, Oasis executive director.
Southwick said she was thrilled that as strict pandemic protocols wound down, membership at Oasis climbed to a new high (over 1,500). Oasis now has a consistent number of new memberships each month, she said.
Dedicated to keeping the seniors fit and moving, Southwick noted arthritis exercise classes, held three times a week in the morning, are free, and usually overflowing into the parking lot.
Classes in aerobics, yoga, tai chi and muscle conditioning have small fees like $2.50, $3 and $5. For the fit-as-a-fiddle members, there is a hiking and adventure group that treks to local sites.