The Oasis Center’s annual fundraising gala took place on Saturday at the Historic Santa Maria Inn with the theme of “The Roaring 20s.”

A significant number of the 160 guests dressed to match the theme and were resplendent in feathers, fringe and sequins, not to mention headbands, newsboy type caps and suspenders.

It has been more than three years since the Oasis Center, located in Old Orcutt serving mostly local seniors, has had an in-person fundraising gala. The pandemic put a big crimp in the center’s ability to raise money for operations.

