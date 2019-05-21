A group of about 100 family members and supporters of 10 nurses from Santa Maria and Lompoc gathered Tuesday at Marian Regional Medical Center for a luncheon honoring the nurses who were nominated during Nurses Week by peers and community members and tapped by a panel of judges for recognition for outstanding work in their various specializations.
Hancock College President Kevin Walthers, Dignity's Senior Director of Mission Integration and Education Heidi Summers and Marian Chief Nurse Executive Officer Candice Monge gave remarks during the lunch, which featured videos about each of the nurses.
The nurses stories were published in a special section of the Santa Maria Times and Lompoc Record on May 5, and were presented to them in frames during the lunch, which was hosted by Marian Regional Medical Center and the Santa Maria Times.
The nurses recognized were Lennaya Smith, Lompoc Health; Stephanie Vega, Marian Regional Medical Center; Deborah Masullo, Marian Regional Medical Center; Janelle Minor, Marian Regional Medical Center; Barbie Rogers, Dignity Health; Wendy Miles, Marian Regional Medical Center; Mae Lagua, Marian Extended Care; Delia Espino, Lompoc Valley Medical Center; Dee Dee Solano, Marian Regional Medical Center; Elizabeth Pico, Marian Extended Care.