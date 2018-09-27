Nurses are voicing their concerns about how a proposed merger between health-care giants Dignity Health and Colorado-based Catholic Health Initiatives will affect patient health and safety, health-care access and maintenance of charity care standards.
Most recently, nurses spoke out at an impact hearing in Santa Maria, one of several being held across the state as the State Attorney General’s Office takes public comment on the proposed merger, which was announced in December 2017. If finalized, the health organization created by the merger would be called System Corp.
Tom Dunne, union representative for the Central Coast California Nurses Association, said this week that concerns include CHI's financial track record, charity care for low-income patients, hospital closures, layoffs, potential cutting of women's reproductive services and any end-of-life decisions. Dunne added that despite what officials said, System Corp. could become "more religious than ever" after the merger.
The biggest concern about the merger is CHI's financial track record, Dunne said, claiming CHI is losing money on their health operations, and is closing/consolidating hospitals acquired in other states, including Texas, Nebraska and Louisville, Kentucky.
The nurses unions "are asking for strict conditions to be placed on the merger, including that all hospitals remain open for no less than 15 years," instead of the proposed five-year term, said Dunne.
"We're also requesting a mandate on no reduction on charity care for low-income patients," ensuring seismic safety and protecting nurses pensions to reduce turnovers, Dunne said.
But Megan Maloney, a spokesperson for Dignity Health, which operates Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, said the concerns are unfounded, and that "there are no impacts to programs and services at any of the Dignity Health hospitals or health centers."
Women's health services "will not be changed or reduced at any Dignity Health facilities as a result of this alignment," said Maloney, adding that Dignity Health will continue providing a wide range of critical services for women across the state, including OB/GYN services, prenatal care and community support services that assist women in need.
Maloney continued: "As a matter of fact, the attorney general hired an independent outside company to evaluate the alignment to ensure no changes would result with the alignment."
Dignity Health, based in San Francisco, operates 400 care sites across a 22-state network, including 39 hospitals -- 24 of which are Catholic and 15 that are "other-than-Catholic." In addition to Marian Regional Medical Center, Dignity Health's Central Coast operations are Arroyo Grande Community Hospital in Arroyo Grande, French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital in Camarillo and St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard.
CHI, based in Englewood, Colorado, owns roughly 100 acute-care hospitals in 18 states. The two companies do not have overlapping territory.
The attorney general has 30 days to render a decision once the report from the Charitable Trust division is received. The Attorney General's Office also could extend the deadline to make a ruling.
"In terms of when we would [complete] the [transaction,] the attorney general's consent is required but does not initiate the close of our alignment -- that is something that is up to Dignity Health and CHI and our hope is to close by the end of the year," Maloney said.
Ministry alignment agreement
The leadership of Dignity Health and CHI have had numerous discussions over the last decade about collaborating on services, and agreed to establish a new nonprofit health system in a document called the Ministry Alignment Agreement, made public Dec. 6, 2017.
The agreement will be implemented primarily through the reorganization and renaming of CHI's existing corporation, according to Dignity Health. The reorganized entity — System Corp. — will become the parent organization.
Additionally, as part of the agreement, Dignity Health will form a separate Colorado nonprofit non-Catholic corporation named Integrated Healthcare Operations (IHO).
System Corp. will not be a part of IHO.
Policies implemented by Dignity Health
The non-Catholic Dignity Health hospitals that will be part of IHO aren't obligated to change or terminate any patient services by reason of religious doctrine or theology, according to the Ministry Alignment Agreement.
Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, however, won't be part of IHO. It will instead become a part of Marian, operating under Marian's license with the new name Marian Regional Medical Center -- Arroyo Grande campus.
Dunne noted that Arroyo Grande Community Hospital currently offers tubal ligations, and fears that they could be restricted under church directives once the merger takes effect.
The Statement of Common Values says that direct abortion is not performed at Dignity Health hospitals, and reproductive technologies in which conception occurs outside a woman's body are not a part of Dignity Health's services.
The statement goes on to say there is "no obligation to begin or continue treatment, even life-sustaining treatment, if from the patient's perspective it is an excessive burden or offers no reasonable hope or benefit."
"Death is a sacred part of life's journey; we will intentionally neither hasten nor delay it. For this reason, physician-assisted suicide is not part of Dignity Health's mission," according to the statement.
Marian Regional is a Catholic hospital and will continue to operate under ethic and religious directives after the merger takes effect, said Maloney, who added that no reductions of reproductive health services are expected at Marian.