‘Nothing’s going to be the same as it was’: Santa Ynez Valley residents hear about climate change impacts

A subsequently reduced snowpack in the Sierra Nevada will result in the State Water Project delivering 7% to 10% less water by 2050 and 21% to 25% less by 2100, he said.

“We just won’t have as much water available from that source,” Beulow said, noting that’s why the groundwater basin management plan for the Santa Ynez River Valley is so important.

Agriculture — a major economic driver for the county as a whole and the Santa Ynez Valley in particular — also will be affected by the changing conditions, Olsen said.

“We know some climate threats are going to affect agriculture,” she said. “We don’t know specifically what those are in Southern California.”

But she said more unpredictable weather patterns and hotter, drier days will be accompanied by less “chill hours,” the overnight drop in temperatures that some crops need for their fruit to set, and that is likely to lead to a decrease in production and quality for those crops.

Weather changes will also cause shifts in agricultural pests, plant diseases and invasive plants, a reduction in livestock health and increased safety issues for workers, Olsen said.