‘Nothing’s going to be the same as it was’: Santa Ynez Valley residents hear about climate change impacts

Santa Ynez Valley residents can expect to see an increase in the number and destructive effects of wildfires, rising air temperatures, decreasing rainfall, changing crops and growing practices and new agricultural pests as a result of climate change, according to speakers at a Thursday night forum.
About 30 people gathered at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Lutheran Church to hear about climate change impacts from members of the Citizens Planning Association at the forum sponsored by WE Watch in Los Olivos.
The impacts were perhaps best summed up by association member Jeff Newton, founder of Coastal Vineyard Care Associates: “Nothing’s going to be the same as it was.”
The association is a nonprofit organization, with members from all walks of life, that focuses on land use issues countywide, advocating for the best design standards and natural resource protection to maintain sustainable communities and protect Santa Barbara County’s heritage.
In addition to Newton, those who addressed the topic Thursday were Mark Hartwig, chief of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department; Rob Hazard, county fire marshal; Bill Beulow, program manager for the Santa Ynez River Valley Groundwater Basin; and Anna Olsen, executive director of the Cachuma Resource Conservation District.
Garrett Wong, climate program manager for the County Sustainability Division, served as moderator.
Yeselle Torres, a fourth year environmental studies student at UCSB and the program coordinator, said the presentation was the fourth in a series of seven meetings to introduce the Sustainability Division and address questions about climate change.
While climate change has become an issue in recent years, Hazard said people in the firefighting profession were noticing changes a decade ago.
“I fought fires in the same place as I did 20 years ago, but they were burning different,” Hazard said, noting wildfires are burning hotter, longer, more frequently and destroying more acreage and property.
He said there are a number of ways to reduce the destructiveness of wildfires, and one of them is through land use planning — for example, locating housing in areas less prone to wildfires.
Others are through building defensible space around homes and using materials that are less flammable, but hardening infrastructure and fuels management are also part of the equation.
Factors affecting wildfire as well as having direct impacts of their own are temperature, rainfall, snowfall and drought.
Beulow said climate change will lead to temperature increases from 4 to 6 degrees by mid-century while rainfall will become increasingly variable, but a reduction of 5 to 7 inches per year is expected.
A subsequently reduced snowpack in the Sierra Nevada will result in the State Water Project delivering 7% to 10% less water by 2050 and 21% to 25% less by 2100, he said.
“We just won’t have as much water available from that source,” Beulow said, noting that’s why the groundwater basin management plan for the Santa Ynez River Valley is so important.
Agriculture — a major economic driver for the county as a whole and the Santa Ynez Valley in particular — also will be affected by the changing conditions, Olsen said.
“We know some climate threats are going to affect agriculture,” she said. “We don’t know specifically what those are in Southern California.”
But she said more unpredictable weather patterns and hotter, drier days will be accompanied by less “chill hours,” the overnight drop in temperatures that some crops need for their fruit to set, and that is likely to lead to a decrease in production and quality for those crops.
Weather changes will also cause shifts in agricultural pests, plant diseases and invasive plants, a reduction in livestock health and increased safety issues for workers, Olsen said.
Some of the solutions are sequestering carbon, increasing soil health, which will increase its capacity to hold water, and increasing irrigation efficiency.
She noted a 1% increase in organic matter can increase water storage by 1 acre-inch, or the equivalent of 27,000 gallons per acre.
Newton said climate change will increase drought, heat spikes, frost, hail and wildfires, all of which will affect wine grapes, a major crop in the Santa Ynez Valley.
In addition to potentially changing varieties, growers are reorienting their rows of vines to reduce sunburn and using more drought-resistant root stock.
Growers in the Santa Rita Hills are pushing their vineyards farther west toward Lompoc to find cooler temperatures, he said.