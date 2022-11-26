Nothing Bundt Cakes, a chain offering, well, nothing but bundt cakes, has been up and running in Santa Maria since early November.

Terre and Tom Downey, who own Nothing Bundt Cakes franchises in Ventura and Santa Barbara, are the owners and operators of the new location at the Enos Ranch West development on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria. It's the third location for the Downeys.

The bakery is the latest business to open in the Enos Ranch West center, which is anchored by the Aldi grocery store, Boot Barn and the newly-opened Guitar Center. There's also the new Crumbl Cookies franchise in that corner. Raising Cane's, the chicken drive-thru restaurant, also generates a bulk of the shopping traffic in the center. Dutch Bros. Coffee, Mattress Firm, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Juice It Up! have also opened up shop there. A Firehouse Subs franchise is also slated to arrive sometime soon.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you