Northern Santa Barbara County United Way announced Tuesday that Dorothy Mogavero has been promoted to the newly created position of chief operating officer.
Mogavero, who previously served as United Way's director of North County outreach and engagement, has been with the organization since 2016.
The nonprofit organization focuses on programs related to literacy, financial stability and homelessness to improve community conditions throughout Santa Barbara County.
As COO, Mogavero will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the organization.
“I am pleased to serve as the chief operating officer of such a vibrant organization," Mogavero said in a news release. "We have a very dedicated team, and I look forward to helping manage our various programs in my capacity as COO."
CEO Eddie Taylor said Mogavero has contributed to the growth of United Way's programs in the county.
“Dorothy is a vital part of our company and has handled responsibilities in all of our departments," he said in a news release. "She has participated in the growth of our education, financial stability and homelessness programs, which have had an impact on thousands of families and individuals."